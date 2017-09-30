News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 30
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Villagers banned from installing khackhar in Javakhk village, Georgian internal minister arrives
16:36, 30.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Georgia
Theme: Society

Georgian internal affairs minister Georgy Mgebrishvili arrived in Gumburdo village of Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

A scuffle between the inhabitants of the village of Gumburdo and the police started in the village on Saturday morning. Residents wanted to install a khachkar on the site of the reburial of the remains of their ancestors in the courtyard of the 10th century church which is being restored. The police did not let them into the yard, saying that they had an order in their hands. Residents did not want to give in. The situation has escalated so that even special forces were deployed at the scene.

The minister is negotiating with residents inside the church, Jnews reported.

The minister went inside the territory of the church, which is guarded by special military personnel. Several villagers accompanied the minister, while others were not allowed.

Special forces and weapons have been deployed not far from the church.

Samvel Manukyan, MP, is conducting negotiations between residents and policemen.  According to preliminary data, some residents of the village, as well as police officers, suffered during short-term scuffle.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Situation in Javakhk escalates: Police beat Armenians, some locals are detained
“Many Armenians were injured as a result of police violence...
 Virk Party: Georgian officials urge Javakheti residents to return, but create no conditions
According to him, the main reason of the emigration is the absence of jobs...
 Armenia, Georgia to set up working groups to tackle education issues in Javakheti schools
The education and science ministries of the two countries will sign a respective memorandum…
School in Georgia’s Javakheti is destroyed by fire
Samtskhe-Javakheti is a densely Armenian-populated region…
 Georgia town police chief sacked after complaints in case into Armenian woman’s murder
His deputy, the criminal investigator, and several officers of the local police also are dismissed…
 There are suspects in case involving murder of elderly Armenian woman in Georgia
The body of the elderly woman was found in her house on August 28...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news