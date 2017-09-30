Villagers banned from installing khackhar in Javakhk village, Georgian internal minister arrives

Georgian internal affairs minister Georgy Mgebrishvili arrived in Gumburdo village of Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

A scuffle between the inhabitants of the village of Gumburdo and the police started in the village on Saturday morning. Residents wanted to install a khachkar on the site of the reburial of the remains of their ancestors in the courtyard of the 10th century church which is being restored. The police did not let them into the yard, saying that they had an order in their hands. Residents did not want to give in. The situation has escalated so that even special forces were deployed at the scene.

The minister is negotiating with residents inside the church, Jnews reported.

The minister went inside the territory of the church, which is guarded by special military personnel. Several villagers accompanied the minister, while others were not allowed.

Special forces and weapons have been deployed not far from the church.

Samvel Manukyan, MP, is conducting negotiations between residents and policemen. According to preliminary data, some residents of the village, as well as police officers, suffered during short-term scuffle.