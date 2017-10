YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a message of condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump over shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 50 lives.

“At this grave moment of grief and loss, I express my deep condolences and support to you, the friendly people of U.S. and families of the victims, wishing fortitude and resolve, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the message reads.