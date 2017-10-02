Analyst: Kurds should take into account experience of Armenian people

Kurds should take into consideration the experience of the Armenian people and must not let the things, that happened with Armenians one hundred years ago, happen with them, member of Karabakh committee Ashot Manucharyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, Kurdish people longed for independence and their position is cleara, as every nation wants it.

“However, for Israel, Kurdistan is seen as an instrument that will have to limit Iraq, Iran and the Arabs,” Manucharyan said.

Despit complicated regional situation, Turkey , Iran and Russia, despite many contradictions, managed to create an alliance that contributes to the regional stability and tries to prevent the chaos that may arise in case of destabilization in Turkey and Iran. This, according to the expert, is extremely important both for the Armenian people and for the entire world.