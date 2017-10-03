China woman raped in Armenia

Kh. T., 33, a resident of Avshar village in the Ararat Province of Armenia, has been detained.

According to shamshyan.com, he is suspected of raping Chinese citizen Yu Lun Chun, 30.

It was found out that on October 1, and under the pretext of taking her to capital city Yerevan, Kh. T. drove Yu Lun Chun from Khor Virap monastery in Pokr Vedi village in the said province to the area of the Wildlife Rescue Center in Urtsadzor village in the said province, where he attempted to forcibly have sex with this Chinese woman.

The Chinese citizen on Monday applied to a hospital in Yerevan, and told doctors that she was raped.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned into this incident.