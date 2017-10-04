Armenia Parliament discusses agreement with Jordan on mutual protection of investments

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday is debating the agreement on mutual protection of investments with Jordan; this document was signed in October 2014, in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.

Hovhannes Azizyan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, noted that this agreement prohibits any discrimination against the investors of one of these two countries in the other’s country, and guarantees from the nationalization of assets.

Armenia has such agreement with 41 countries, and respective talks are conducted with seven other countries, including Japan.

“Investments from Jordan to Armenia are not so huge,” Azizyan added, “but it has increased by 90 thousand dollars in 2017.”