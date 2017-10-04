News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament discusses agreement with Jordan on mutual protection of investments
13:53, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday is debating the agreement on mutual protection of investments with Jordan; this document was signed in October 2014, in the Jordanian capital city of Amman.

Hovhannes Azizyan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, noted that this agreement prohibits any discrimination against the investors of one of these two countries in the other’s country, and guarantees from the nationalization of assets.

Armenia has such agreement with 41 countries, and respective talks are conducted with seven other countries, including Japan. 

“Investments from Jordan to Armenia are not so huge,” Azizyan added, “but it has increased by 90 thousand dollars in 2017.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hovhannes Chamsaryan: Foreign investors do not trust in objectivity of the decisions made by Armenian courts
The amount of investments has dramatically dropped within a year due to a number of circumstances...
 PM Karapetyan: Armenia is convenient platform to enter large markets
We plan to organize a major economic and investment forum in Armenia, next year in fall...
 Armenia official: UAE wants to invest in Armenia’s agriculture
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is interested in making investments in the agriculture of Armenia…
 Armenia President: We implement open door policy for foreign investments
Our country is a full member in the World Trade Organization…
 600 new jobs already created in Armenia’s smallest province this year
The process of enlargement of municipalities continues in the region...
 First projects of Armenian PM-launched Investors’ Club can be expected this fall
Investments can be expected in the area of renewable energy, especially solar energy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news