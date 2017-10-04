News
Armenia Parliament debates on agreement regarding mutual protection of investments with UAE
14:33, 04.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday is discussing the agreement on mutual protection of investments with the United Arab Emirates (UAE); this document was signed in January 2016, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Hovhannes Azizyan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, noted that under this document, the parties will be obligated to provide investors from both sides the same investment protection they provide to the investors of their own countries, or of another third country.

This privileged procedure, however, will not apply to court proceedings.

Հայերեն and Русский
