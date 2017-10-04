Milan Štěch: Czech Republic did not sell weapons to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The Czech Republic has not sold weapons to Azerbaijan.
Milan Štěch, President of the Czech Senate, on Wednesday stated the aforementioned at the National Assembly of Armenia.
In his words, if Czech production weapons have appeared in Azerbaijan, this has happened without the knowledge of the Czech authorities.
Štěch said he wants to assure that the Czech Republic did not sell that weapon, and it respects the embargo that is placed on such dangerous countries.
The speaker of the Czech Senate added that he does not understand how the weapon could have ended up in Azerbaijan, but assured that Czech authorities had not authorized it.