News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Milan Štěch: Czech Republic did not sell weapons to Azerbaijan
15:50, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Czech Republic has not sold weapons to Azerbaijan.

Milan Štěch, President of the Czech Senate, on Wednesday stated the aforementioned at the National Assembly of Armenia.

In his words, if Czech production weapons have appeared in Azerbaijan, this has happened without the knowledge of the Czech authorities.

Štěch said he wants to assure that the Czech Republic did not sell that weapon, and it respects the embargo that is placed on such dangerous countries. 

The speaker of the Czech Senate added that he does not understand how the weapon could have ended up in Azerbaijan, but assured that Czech authorities had not authorized it.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news