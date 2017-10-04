News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
562.57
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
Czech Rep. Senate leader wants Armenia to never see genocide
15:25, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the parliament of the Czech Republic, and led by president Milan Štěch of the Czech Senate, on Wednesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paid a silent tribute to the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy. 

Also, the visiting Czech lawmakers toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. Štěch signed the guestbook of this museum-institute. He noted that the Armenian nation has suffered many losses in the past, and added that the story of the souls of numerous Armenians is present at this memorial.

Furthermore, the Czech Senate leader said he wants Armenia to never see such a crime, genocide, and to never be oppressed:

Milan Štěch noted that Armenians are a very friendly nation, and they deserve an independent and peaceful life.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus visits Armenian Genocide memorial
Each person in the planet should visit this Museum to remember and not forget what has happened...
 Dean Cain: US fails to recognize Armenian Genocide because we have airbase in Turkey
“Architects of Denial” is a human rights story…
 Members of CSTO commission visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The parliamentarians of the CSTO PA laid flowers at the eternal fire and in silence and bowing honoured the memory of the Holy Martyrs…
 Sir Alan Duncan: UK condemns crimes committed in 1915
The British minister of state noted that their parliamentary documents attest to the respective atrocities…
 UK minister of state visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Also, Sir Alan Duncan delivered an address an event at the National Assembly of Armenia…
 Architects of Denial premiers in Washington (PHOTOS)
Cain and Williams held a series of Congressional meetings across Capitol Hill…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news