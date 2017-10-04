Czech Rep. Senate leader wants Armenia to never see genocide

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the parliament of the Czech Republic, and led by president Milan Štěch of the Czech Senate, on Wednesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
The guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, and paid a silent tribute to the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy.
Also, the visiting Czech lawmakers toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. Štěch signed the guestbook of this museum-institute. He noted that the Armenian nation has suffered many losses in the past, and added that the story of the souls of numerous Armenians is present at this memorial.
Furthermore, the Czech Senate leader said he wants Armenia to never see such a crime, genocide, and to never be oppressed:
Milan Štěch noted that Armenians are a very friendly nation, and they deserve an independent and peaceful life.