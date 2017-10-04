News
Armenia FM, CoE Secretary General discuss 2015-2018 action plan
17:20, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is in Strasbourg (France) on a working visit, on Wednesday met with Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe (CoE).

They exchanged views on Armenia’s engagement in this council, and the Armenia-CoE action plan between 2015 and 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the interlocutors reflected on the ongoing reforms in Armenia. In this context, Nalbandian thanked for the continued CoE consulting assistance to Armenia.

In addition, the Armenian FM and the CoE Secretary General discussed several urgent international matters.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
