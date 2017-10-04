Turkey MFA urges country’s citizens not to visit Karabakh

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement, and in connection with Azerbaijan recently declaring an international search for several Turkish intellectuals who had visited Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

The statement said Turkish citizens should avoid visiting Karabakh, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey. It noted that such a visit without notifying Azerbaijan is against the laws of this country, and that since there is no Turkish consulate in Karabakh, it is impossible to provide assistance to Turkish citizens there.

Four prominent Turkish intellectuals recently paid a visit to Artsakh; and as a result, Azerbaijan filed a criminal case against, and declared an international search for, them.