Wednesday
October 04
Karabakh president receives US co-chairman of OSCE Minsk Group
19:58, 04.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday received newly-appointed US co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer who arrived in Artsakh with an acquaintance visit the same day. 

The Head of the State congratulated the co-chairman on being appointed to a new position wishing him efficient work.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, situation along the borders and regional processes were on the meeting agenda.

Both sides highlighted the need for peaceful settlement of the conflict within the frameworks of the OSCE Minsk Group and implementation of consistent work in this direction.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
