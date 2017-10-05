News
Tourism to be highlighted at Armenia provincial halls
13:19, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – By the decision of the government of Armenia, changes have been made Thursday within the staff of the Syunik Regional Administration. 

According to these changes, this staff will now have a department on tourism development.

Studies show that the Armenian regional councils’ functions toward tourism development are carried out by way of the development programs and analysis departments of the staffs of these councils.

And, accordingly, the government decided to stress tourism within the functions of these staffs.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
