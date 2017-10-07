News
LA Times review: “Architects of Denial” documentary, a powerful look at Armenian Genocide
09:25, 07.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

The review on documentary “Architects of Denial,” which tells about Turkey’s efforts to deny Armenian Genocide, has been publicized in the Los Angeles Times.

According to this review, denying such world atrocities results only in history repeating itself.

“Producer-director David Lee George persuasively backs up this theory by taking a frank look at the horrors of the Armenian genocide as well as the modern-day persecution of Armenians by forces in Turkey and its ally, Azerbaijan,” reads the review, in particular. “Most dramatic, however, is the narrative’s chilling reminder of how a lack of accountability over the Armenian genocide led Adolf Hitler to believe that the world would also turn a blind eye to his ‘Final Solution.’

“George combines a wide array of strong, if at times grisly, archival footage and photos with remarkable interviews with two centenarian survivors of the killings, plus moving commentary from many Armenians whose relatives perished in that first massacre and/or more recent conflicts.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
