Armenian delegate to PACE urges Hungary to clarify how murderer Safarov was sold for $7.6 million
16:11, 09.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian delegate to PACE Naira Zohrabyan called to clarify how Hungaria sold killer Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan for $7.6 million.

Speaking during the opening day of the Assembly’s autumn session, Zohrabyan said former president Pedro Agramunt’s resignation was simply the first step to clean the Assembly from corruption network.

“It turns out that many well-known European figures who have been receiving huge sums from the Estonian branch of the Danish bank Danske Bank for decades have been involved in a major corruption scandal. I hope our colleagues from the Hungarian delegation will send a question to the political leadership of their country regarding the scandalous disclosure saying Hungary has sold murderer Ramil Safarov, who axed Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in his sleep, for $ 7.6 million,” Zohrabyan said.

The Hungarian colleagues should be interested in how millions of dollars were transferred from Metastar Invest to an account opened in the Hungarian MKB bank and how these accounts are associated with the Hungarian authorities, the Armenian delegate said.

Zohrabyan recalled that Metastar Invest is a company that made regular transfers to ex-Vice President of PACE, Luca Volonte, “who is now probably telling the Italian Prosecutor General about the warm relations between him and his totalitarian friend.”

The Lithuanian Seimas has recently appealed to the Lithuanian financial crimes investigation body to investigate the possible involvement of Lithuanian figures in the PACE corruption scandal. Zohrabyan expressed hope that other Council of Europe members will follow their lead.

Հայերեն
