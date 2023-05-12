Armenia restores diplomatic relations with Hungary

On May 12, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia received Anna Maria Siko, the newly-appointed Ambassador of Hungary to Armenia (residence in Tbilisi), on the occasion of handing over the copy of her credentials.

The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the interlocutors discussed possible ways of development of Armenian-Hungarian bilateral and multilateral cooperation and highlighted the activation of political dialogue.

Reference was made to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the five-month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, as well as to Azerbaijani encroachments towards the sovereign territory of Armenia. In this context, Paruyr Hovhannisyan emphasized the importance of sending the international fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor, as well as the implementation of the February 22 decision of the International Court of Justice.

To remind, on August 31, 2012 the National Security Council of Armenia decided to suspend the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary. This happened after Ramil Safarov, an officer of the armed forces of Azerbaijan sentenced to life imprisonment in Hungary for the brutal murder of Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan in 2004, was extradited to Azerbaijan.

On December 1, 2022 in Lodz, within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial meeting, the Armenian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Peter Szijjártó met and agreed to restore full diplomatic relations.









