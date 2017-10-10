Armenia ruling party: Azerbaijan and Turkey are threat to regional security

YEREVAN. – Armenia does not pose a threat to regional security and stability.
Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and spokesperson of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), on Monday told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He stated this commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s willingness to assist the Azerbaijani people in case of any threat.
As per Sharmazanov, however, other countries pose a real threat.
“Azerbaijan and its permanent ally Turkey pose a threat to security and stability in the South Caucasus region,” he said.
The Armenian NA deputy speaker and RPA spokesperson added that Belarus has signed relevant documents together with the other countries—including Armenia—of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and therefore it is committed to ensure the security of its CSTO partners and jointly address the threats created.