PACE delegates: There is repression of civil society in Azerbaijan

There are three cases when the lawmakers admitted that they received money from Azerbaijan, PACE delegate from Germany Frank Schwabe said during the debate on the report “Functioning of Democratic Institutions in Azerbaijan”.

Schwabe said Azerbaijan is turning their back aggressively against democratic values.

“We have to call a spade a spade. Political prisoners are in jail, NGOs cannot work properly,” he said during the debate during the PACE autumn session on Wednesday.

For his part, delegate from Poland Dominik Tarczynski urged his Azerbaijani colleagues, especially Mr. Huseynov, not to mention Islamophobia.

“Do not mix religion to this document,” he said during the debates.

Former PACE president Anne Brausser also called on Azerbaijan not to blame everyone, except themselves.

“There are many shortcomings, and they are pointed out by this report. There is a repression of civil society in Azerbaijan,” she said.

The recent revelation of Azerbaijani Laundromat was also mentioned in the speeches of the delegates.

Piter Omtzigt directed two questions to Azerbaijani delegates: “When will you release Mr. Mammadov? Do they think we have to start investigation into Laundromat case?” He warned Azerbaijan against blaming others and asked whether Azerbaijani authorities would do anything to investigate Laundromat case.