Armenian-American military cooperation continues to develop
10:29, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian soldier are dedicated and trained.

Major General Lee Tafanelli, Adjutant General of Kansas, the military commander of the Kansas National Guard, told about the abovementioned to the Voice of America Armenian Service.

In his words, one detachment of soldiers arrives from Armenia to the US State of Kansas for two years already, and these Armenian servicemen live and train together with the American military.

Armenia and the Kansas National Guard have 14 years of cooperation history. Armenian-American military cooperation is primarily focused on the humanitarian domain, and Armenia chooses the domains of collaboration.

In General Tafanelli’s words, the US helps Armenia’s soldiers meet the high standards of NATO troops.

He added that Armenia’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) does not in any way hamper develop US military cooperation with this country.

The Adjutant General of Kansas noted that when collaborating with Armenia, the Kansas National Guard is not constrained in any way also by the presence of Russian troops in the country.

As per the commander of the Kansas National Guard, their cooperation with Armenia will continue to develop.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
