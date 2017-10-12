Red Cross participates in CSTO military exercises in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Aside from the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CSTO KSOR), experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are also taking part in the “Interaction 2017” military exercises being conducted in Armenia.

Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, on Thursday said the abovementioned at a press conference in capital city Yerevan.

“Such military exercises are in progress in Armenia for the second time,” Sidorov added. “The first time was in 2012.”

More than 2,500 military servicemen, 500 equipment, and 25 flying devices are involved in these maneuvers which will come to an end on Friday.

In Sidorov’s words, a high level of readiness has been recorded, especially among the officer staff.

The military attachés of embassies accredited in Armenia are present at these drills as observers.