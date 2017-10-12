News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Red Cross participates in CSTO military exercises in Armenia
12:08, 12.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Aside from the Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CSTO KSOR), experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are also taking part in the “Interaction 2017” military exercises being conducted in Armenia.

Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, on Thursday said the abovementioned at a press conference in capital city Yerevan.

“Such military exercises are in progress in Armenia for the second time,” Sidorov added. “The first time was in 2012.”

More than 2,500 military servicemen, 500 equipment, and 25 flying devices are involved in these maneuvers which will come to an end on Friday.

In Sidorov’s words, a high level of readiness has been recorded, especially among the officer staff.

The military attachés of embassies accredited in Armenia are present at these drills as observers.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO Joint Staff chief: Conflict resolution is possible only in pacific way
With respect to the supplying of weapons to Azerbaijan by the CSTO member countries…
 Armenia ruling party: Azerbaijan and Turkey are threat to regional security
The Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson commented on the Belarusian president’s willingness to assist the Azerbaijani people in case of any threat…
CSTO troops “to clear” Armenia from “terrorists” during military drills
“These are serious, planned drills under the general title Combat Brotherhood 2017...
 Armenia army: CSTO countries are ready to jointly response to challenges and threats (PHOTOS)
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercises, entitled “Interaction 2017,” have kicked off in Armenia…
 Khachaturov: CSTO countries’ leaders have same idea for future of our organization
The Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General noted that a complete cycle is ongoing this year among the Collective Rapid Reaction Force…
 Sidorov: CSTO events do not curtail member countries’ sovereignty
“Everything is done collectively by reaching consensus,” said the Collective Security Treaty Organization Chief of Joint Staff…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news