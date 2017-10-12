CSTO Joint Staff chief: Conflict resolution is possible only in pacific way

YEREVAN. – Resolution of the conflict is possible solely in a pacific way.

Anatoly Sidorov, the Chief of Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Thursday stated the aforementioned at a press conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

When asked about supplying of weapons to Azerbaijan by the CSTO member countries—namely, Russia—, Sidorov noted that if some countries collaborate, every country has its own organizations and leaders which assess this profoundly and earnestly.

“The main task is to maintain balance, and then to settle the conflict,” added the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff. “At any rate, various actions by various structures probably will lead to calmness and peace. Although I’m wearing epaulettes, I’m confident that the settlement is possible solely in a pacific way.

“And I [should] say in terms of arms that if someone intends to have a weapon, he will strive for it.”