News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
CSTO Joint Staff chief: Conflict resolution is possible only in pacific way
11:41, 12.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Resolution of the conflict is possible solely in a pacific way.

Anatoly Sidorov, the Chief of Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on Thursday stated the aforementioned at a press conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

When asked about supplying of weapons to Azerbaijan by the CSTO member countries—namely, Russia—, Sidorov noted that if some countries collaborate, every country has its own organizations and leaders which assess this profoundly and earnestly.

“The main task is to maintain balance, and then to settle the conflict,” added the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff. “At any rate, various actions by various structures probably will lead to calmness and peace. Although I’m wearing epaulettes, I’m confident that the settlement is possible solely in a pacific way.

“And I [should] say in terms of arms that if someone intends to have a weapon, he will strive for it.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Red Cross participates in CSTO military exercises in Armenia
And the military attachés of embassies accredited in the country are on hand as observers…
 Armenia ruling party: Azerbaijan and Turkey are threat to regional security
The Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson commented on the Belarusian president’s willingness to assist the Azerbaijani people in case of any threat…
CSTO troops “to clear” Armenia from “terrorists” during military drills
“These are serious, planned drills under the general title Combat Brotherhood 2017...
 Armenia army: CSTO countries are ready to jointly response to challenges and threats (PHOTOS)
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military exercises, entitled “Interaction 2017,” have kicked off in Armenia…
 Khachaturov: CSTO countries’ leaders have same idea for future of our organization
The Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General noted that a complete cycle is ongoing this year among the Collective Rapid Reaction Force…
 Sidorov: CSTO events do not curtail member countries’ sovereignty
“Everything is done collectively by reaching consensus,” said the Collective Security Treaty Organization Chief of Joint Staff…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news