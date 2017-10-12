Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh

The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission, will hold a briefing on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The briefing titled “Averting All-out War in Nagorno-Karabakh War: the Role of the U.S. and OSCE” will be held on October 18.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission will host two former United States Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group process -- Carey Cavanaugh and James Warlick, as well as a renowned independent expert on the conflict Magdalena Grono to assess the current state of the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Minsk Group format, and the prospects for achieving a lasting peace.