Thursday
October 12
Helsinki Commission to hold briefing on Karabakh
12:53, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission, will hold a briefing on Nagorno-Karabakh.

The briefing titled “Averting All-out War in Nagorno-Karabakh War: the Role of the U.S. and OSCE” will be held on October 18. 

The U.S. Helsinki Commission will host two former United States Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group process -- Carey Cavanaugh and James Warlick, as well as a renowned independent expert on the conflict Magdalena Grono to assess the current state of the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Minsk Group format, and the prospects for achieving a lasting peace.

Հայերեն and Русский
