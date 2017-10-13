Russia analyst: Turkey air defense systems need upgrading

The air defense systems of Turkey need upgrading for a long time.
Russian political scientist Alexander Khramchikhin, who is head of the Analytical Section of the Institute for Political and Military Analysis (IPMA) of Russia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News- NEWS.am.
In his words, even though the arsenal of the Turkish army is quite extensive, its air defense systems are very old. “It’s natural that they wish to update it,” he added, in particular.
Also, the analyst noted that there is a good military trade going on between Russia and Turkey. “[But] Turkey and Russia don’t like and will not each other,” he stressed.
In addition, Khramchikhin said Turkey is attempting to cajole both Moscow, Washington, and Brussels by resolving not solely the matter of upgrading its army, but some political matters.