Newspaper: Yerevan, Tbilisi agree on who will be new Armenia ambassador to Georgia?

YEREVAN. – The Armenian and Georgian authorities seem to have reached an agreement on who will be Armenia’s new ambassador to Georgia, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper of Armenia.

The paper has learned that former member of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Ruben Sadoyan, who is backed by former Transport and Communication Minister Gagik Beglaryan—the godchild of his family, will be appointed to this position.

“Zhoghovurd tried to get Sadoyan’s comment on this news, who [Sadoyan] said in a telephone conversation: ‘I have no information about that, I’m not in the country, [and] I’m on roaming.’

“Political scientist Sergey Minasyan was intended to be appointed to this position, but the Georgian side had not approved the [respective] agrément [for Minasyan], arguing that he is pro-Russian and has previously made anti-Georgian statements.

“But Sadoyan has not stood out by anything anti-Georgian, anything in general, and perhaps his candidacy will be confirmed without obstacles,” wrote Zhoghovurd.