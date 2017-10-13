News
Friday
October 13
Friday
October 13
Yerevan
°C
Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to Karabakh President
19:38, 13.10.2017
Region:
Karabakh
Theme:
Politics
STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan on Friday signed a decree on appointing Artur Aghabekyan adviser to the Artsakh Republic President, presidential press service reported.
This text available in
Հայերեն
and
Русский
