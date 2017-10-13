NATO chief urges US and Turkey to solve visa crisis

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the United States and Turkey to find a solution to visa crisis because the Middle Eastern country is "key for our fight against terrorism."

"I only urge the United States and Turkey to sit down and find solutions because it is important for the alliance that we are able to work closely together, especially in that region, because Turkey is a key for our fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg told AFP in an interview.

The row erupted when a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul was arrested on suspicion of links to a US-based preacher Ankara blames for last year's failed coup.

Washington halted issuing non-immigrant visas in Turkey in response and yesterday President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the US was in danger of "sacrificing" relations.