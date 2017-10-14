News
Karabakh President visits motorized brigade
11:52, 14.10.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday visited the 8th separate motorized brigade named after Supreme Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, and which is located in the Central Defense Region.

Sahakyan, accompanied by high ranking state officials and supreme command staff of the Artsakh Defense Army, partook in a festive event marking the 25th anniversary of this military unit, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

