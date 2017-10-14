Iran Parliament: Armenia has important part in ensuring regional security

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Saturday met with speaker Ali Larijani of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) of Iran, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

They noted that Armenian-Iranian relations are at a high level and continue to develop in a climate of mutual trust, and that parliamentary cooperation also contributes to this, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Babloyan and Larijani stressed that Armenia is a stable partner for Iran, and highlighted that the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries are actively working.

Separately, the head of the Iranian parliament stated that Armenia has an important part in ensuring regional security.

In addition, the interlocutors reflected on the avenues for the development of bilateral political and economic relations.

Also, the two parliaments leaders invited each other to visit one another’s country.