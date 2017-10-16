President: Karabakh army will be equipped with new modern military gear within next 3 years

The concept of active defense continues to be at the core of the army-building strategy of Artsakh.

The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President, Bako Sahakyan, on Monday said the abovementioned at the consultation devoted to the introduction of the main provisions of the 2017-2020 program of the NKR President.

Reflecting on army-building and security, he also stated as follows, in particular:

“Army-building and security are among the key directions of our state-building. During these three years, various programs will continue to be implemented toward enhancing the combat-readiness of the [Artsakh] Defense Army and improving the social conditions of the military servicemen.

“The army will be equipped with new modern military gear.

“We have never been and will not be the aggressor. But we will do everything to promptly neutralize all possible perils that threaten us.

“From now on as well, the Defense Army will be the main guarantor for ensuring the security of our country and people.”