Turkey closes its airspace for Iraqi Kurdistan

Journalist, writing about Malta PM's involvement in offshore scandal, killed in car blast

Putin imposes sanctions against North Korea

Mogherini: EU does not discuss additional sanctions against Iran

Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process

Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova

Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland

Moscow video camera shows Armenian businessman’s murder

Dollar continues to gain value in Armenia

Istanbul street renamed after famous Armenian photographer

Joint statement: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders agreed to intensify negotiation process

Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’

New entry period for US 2019 Diversity Visa program

INECOBANK and FMO sign $25 million term facility agreement

Parliament: Development of relations with Arab world is a priority of Armenia foreign policy

Serzh Sargsyan leaves talks venue for Armenian embassy (PHOTO)

President: Karabakh army will be equipped with new modern military gear within next 3 years

Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting is over (PHOTO)

Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents' tête-à-tête in progress (PHOTO)

Spain gives Catalonia deadline until Thursday

Bako Sahakyan: Karabakh fate cannot be determined without its direct participation in talks

Armenia President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia have brief meeting at Geneva airport

Sargsyan-Aliyev talks kick off in Geneva (PHOTOS)

Gojković: Serbia defends Armenia’s position of resolving Karabakh conflict through peace

Armenia President arrives in residence of Swiss permanent representative to UN Office at Geneva

Armenia citizen murdered in downtown Moscow

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights sends letter to Azerbaijan over arrests of LGBT persons

Armenia president arrives in Geneva

Armenia participates in CSTO military exercises in Kazakhstan

Armenian man killed in Warsaw

Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk

Global oil prices rising

Right-wing nationalists come second in Austria parliamentary election

October 16 is Armenian Press Day

Urriolabeitia: Argentina is considered one of primary investors in Armenia

Iran denies it shut border with Iraqi Kurdish region

Merkel and May agree to discuss Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal

Netanyahu: UNESCO becomes platform for delusional, anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic decisions

Iraqi president holds active talks with Kurdish authorities

Abe: Return of Kuril Islands is Japan's heartfelt desire

France urges US not to cancel Iran nuclear deal

Iran closes border with Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran's FM: Iranians all strongly standing by IRGC

40 killed, several injured in bomb blast in Somali

Shooting occurs at Virginia State University

6 people killed in El Salvador

Tragic car crash in Russia's Krasnodar - One Armenian killed (PHOTOS)

Hot air balloon festival kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Russia MPs plan to visit Syria

Trump again “excels” in geographical knowledge

Clergyman: Armenians living in Kirkuk are in no danger at present

Foreign delegations visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia President visits specialized annual agricultural exhibition (PHOTOS)

Armenia peacekeepers head to Kazakhstan

Iran Parliament: Armenia has important part in ensuring regional security

Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact remained relatively calm during the week

Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia and Canada have built friendly and high-level partnership relations

Armenia representative to ECtHR says PACE statement could lead to Azerbaijan’s removal from CoE

EU ambassador reminds Azerbaijan of the importance of PACE

Karabakh President visits motorized brigade

Yerevan marks 2799th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Iran's President comments on Trump's statement over nuclear deal

PACE Bureau calls for removing Azerbaijan from ECtHR

Newspaper: Russia analyst - Armenia strengthens own military potential

Turkey troops enter Syria

IAEA: Iran is undertaking its nuclear-related commitments

New Armenian Genocide movie’s director is forced to withdraw film from Turkey cinemas (PHOTOS)

Rouhani: Iran uses weapons and missiles only as means of defense

Love to the moon and back: Lukashenko proud of military cooperation with “peace-loving” Azerbaijan

Boris Johnson to visit Russia towards year end

Iraqi president conveys ultimatum to Kurdistan

Mogherini: Iran has never violated nuclear deal

Germany, France and UK committed to Iranian nuclear deal

Mogherini: Trump cannot unilaterally cancel Iran nuclear deal

Audrey Azoulay elected UNESCO director general

US Treasury gets Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards blacklisted

Trump: Iran remains the world's largest state-sponsor of terrorism

Genocide deniers introduce “fake” Armenian Genocide resolution

NATO chief urges US and Turkey to solve visa crisis

US to place additional sanctions on Iranian regime

Erdogan: We do not need EU

EU publishes text of agreement to be signed with Armenia

Sevan Startup Summit is enlarging the geography (PHOTOS)

Artur Aghabekyan appointed adviser to Karabakh President

NATO chief urges US, Turkey to ‘find solutions’ to row

U.S. Embassy cultural and partnership tour of Armenia continues

Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia

Azerbaijanis attempt to steal from Armenia exhibition area in Germany

Council of Europe to discuss report on Yerevan Council of Elders elections

Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)

Armenia trains 28 professionals on machine learning

Media: Iraq starts operation to retake Kirkuk

MOD: Armenia will continue active participation in CSTO

Armenia Parliament speaker: I regret that my first attendance to CSTO PA was preceded by Azerbaijan cynicism

Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ talk slated for October 16 in Switzerland

CSTO military exercises conclude in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Stepanakert: This picture conveys messages of vigilance to us, clear-headedness to Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

Sharmazanov: Unacceptale when CSTO member state makes statements contradicting the ally

Erdogan says no problems with purchase of S-400

UN representative: Armenia is a regional leader in disaster risk reduction