Istanbul street renamed after famous Armenian photographer

A street in Istanbul, Turkey, has been renamed after famous Istanbul Armenian photographer Ara Güler.
The Istanbul City Parliament has decided—by majority of votes—to rename Tosbağa Street in the Beyoğlu district as Ara Güler Street, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.
Güler has lived in this street for a long time, and his photo studio is also located there.
Ara Güler, who was recognized as “Photographer of the Century” and is also known as the “Eye of Istanbul,” was born in the city in 1928. He began his journalistic career in 1950, he has received many Turkish and international awards and titles, and he has photographed numerous world-renowned personalities.