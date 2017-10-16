News
Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process
19:07, 16.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents was held at the residence of the Swiss permanent representative in the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva on Monday, at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, presidential press service reported.

The talks were attended by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, as well as the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairpersonin-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev. 

The opportunities to move forward the negotiation process over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed. As a result of negotiations the Presidents agreed to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and take additional steps to reduce tension in the line of contact.

The Co-Chairs expressed their satisfaction with these direct talks, which took place after a long interval. They remain ready to work with the sides on mediating a peacefully negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. 

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a joint statement based on the negotiation results.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
