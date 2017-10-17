News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenia delegation: Azerbaijan failed to include principle of territorial integrity at NATO PA
14:47, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani MPs at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) attempted to include the principle of territorial integrity in the matter of conflict resolution, but they did not succeed.

Koryun Nahapetyan, Head of the National Assembly of Armenia delegation to the NATO PA, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

Even though the Azerbaijani delegation does not abandon its attempts at anti-Armenian propaganda, such attempts have received a balanced response, every time, added Nahapetyan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO chief urges US and Turkey to solve visa crisis
I only urge the United States and Turkey to sit down and find solutions...
 NATO chief urges US, Turkey to ‘find solutions’ to row
I only urge the United States and Turkey to sit down and find solutions because it is important for the alliance that we are able to work closely together, especially in that region…
 Stuart Peach elected chairman of NATO military committee
The position of Chairman of the Military Committee is normally held for a period of three years...
 Defense minister: Armenia had officially informed about its decision not to participate in NATO’s exercises in Georgia
Exercise was not directly linked with their agenda…
 NATO: North Korea’s reckless behavior is a global threat
And it requires a global response, noted Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg...
 NATO Secretary General: World is more dangerous today than it has been in a generation
Sheer number of converging threats was making the world increasingly perilous…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news