Armenia delegation: Azerbaijan failed to include principle of territorial integrity at NATO PA

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani MPs at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA) attempted to include the principle of territorial integrity in the matter of conflict resolution, but they did not succeed.
Koryun Nahapetyan, Head of the National Assembly of Armenia delegation to the NATO PA, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.
Even though the Azerbaijani delegation does not abandon its attempts at anti-Armenian propaganda, such attempts have received a balanced response, every time, added Nahapetyan.