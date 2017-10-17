News
Sargsyan: I wish to confirm our interest in further development of Armenian-Kyrgyz relations
14:10, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Sooronbay Jeenbekov on his election as President of Kyrgyzstan.

“I wish to confirm our interest in the further development of Armenian-Kyrgyz friendly and mutually beneficial relations.

“The good traditions of friendship and mutual respect of the peoples of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan serve as a solid foundation for the expansion of political dialogue of our states, the implementation of mutually-beneficial economic and cultural-humanitarian programs, [and] the growth of mutual cooperation within the framework of multilateral unions,” reads, in particular, the congratulatory message by the Armenian President.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
