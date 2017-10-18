News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Qatar FM accuses Saudi Arabia of bid to destabilize Qatar
14:05, 18.10.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Saudi Arabia has been accused of trying to engineer a change of power in the neighboring gulf state of Qatar.

Qatar has endured a four-month economic embargo imposed by a group of fellow Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia. The alliance has accused Qatar of allying with Iran in the support of terrorism.

Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC Tuesday that Saudi Arabia is currently trying to destabilize the leadership of Qatar.

"We see (Saudi) government officials talking about regime change. We see officials inciting the people to go and protest their government, so it is about regime change," he said.

"We see a country that is bringing back the dark ages of tribes and putting them together in order to create a pressure on connected tribes in Qatar," the minister added.
Al Thani said the intention of the alliance of blockading countries was in fact not to curtail terrorism, but more to "disrespect and bully."

"It is nothing to do with stopping financing terrorism or hate speech while they are doing the same by promoting incitement against my country, promoting a regime change in my country," he said.

He added that as air space is now blocked to Qatari aircraft that offer strategic support, those planes can only now use one path, north toward Iran.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain have cut all ties, including transport links, with Qatar, accusing it of allying with Iran in support of terrorism. Doha denies the accusation.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’
Peshmerga said Iraqi government should pay a “heavy price” for initiating the conflict...
 Russia MPs plan to visit Syria
The State Duma chairman accepted the respective invitation on behalf of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament…
 Clergyman: Armenians living in Kirkuk are in no danger at present
Thirty Armenian families reside in this Iraqi town…
 Turkey troops enter Syria
The Turkish president announced that the military entered the Idlib Governorate together with the “Free Army”…
 Media: Iraq starts operation to retake Kirkuk
At least 6,000 Peshmerga deployed in the province...
 Yemen launches ballistic missile toward Saudi Arabia
The medium-range missile hit the Jizan Region in the southwest of the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news