Karabakh President sends condolence letter to Levon Hayrapetyan’s family
17:23, 18.10.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- On 18 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a condolence letter to Levon Hayrapetyan’s family. 

The letter runs as follows: 

“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of prominent Armenian entrepreneur, great patriot and philanthropist, devoted son of our people Levon Hayrapetyan. 

Levon Hayrapetyan stood at the forefront of the Artsakh Republic’s formation, spared no effort to improve his homeland and make it prosperous, to create better living conditions for his native people and raise their living standards. With his assistance numerous large projects in diverse economic sectors were implemented in Artsakh, Gandzasar monastic complex was renovated. 

Levon Hayrapetyan’s contribution to the development of Artsakh was highly appreciated by the state. For services rendered to the Homeland Levon Hayrapetyan was awarded the order “Mesrop Mashtots” and the “Gratitude” medal.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself I express my deep condolences and sympathies to the family and relatives, compatriots and friends of the deceased and wish them patience and fortitude. 

The memory of Levon Hayrapetyan will always remain bright in the memory of generations”.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
