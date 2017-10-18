News
Former US co-chairs: Russia interested in finding solution to Karabakh conflict
23:43, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Despite strained relations between the U.S. and Russia, the Karabakh conflict is one of the areas where we worked closely with Moscow, former U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick said during the briefing on Nagorno-Karabakh organized by the Helsinki Commission.

“I would say that this is the issue where we are truly collaborating,” Warlick said, adding that the Russians are committed to peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

His view was shared by other former Co-Chair Carey Cavanaugh who said Russia had put its best effort in in the process and did what it could.

“Russia was central player in April 2016.  I suspect Russia will be always a central player,” the diplomat said.

However, Cavanaugh is confident that Russia cannot solve the problem on its own, and Moscow is, of course, not interested in further escalation.

As to the U.S. engagement in the process, James Warlick mentioned former Secretary of State John Kerry’s personal involvement in the process.

“For this administration, there is a new co-chair. I hope this administration will be involved when addressing the conflict,” he added.

