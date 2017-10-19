News
Armenia FM, EU commissioner discuss visa facilitation
09:26, 19.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who has arrived in Brussels on a working visit, on Wednesday met with Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of the Armenia-European Union (EU) agreements on visa facilitation and readmission, and discussed the prospect for commencing the discourse on visa facilitation.

Also, Armenia’s FM and the European commissioner exchanged views on the preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in November.

