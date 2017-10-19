Armenia citizen killed in downtown Moscow because of traffic dispute

Armenia President signs international-based laws

National minority rights advocate detained in Turkey

Newspaper: Eduardo Eurnekian sues Armenia party leader

Why stress makes us gain weight?

Global oil prices falling

Canada province adopts law on banning face covering in public services

Turkey reduces oil imports from Iraqi Kurdistan

Armenia marks Missile and Artillery Troops’ Day

Armenia FM, EU commissioner discuss visa facilitation

5 killed as car ploughed into crowd in Kharkiv

Sobchak not consulted Putin about running for president

Xi Jinping: It is time for China to take center stage

Man’s diet before conception can affect his baby's health

Former US co-chairs: Russia interested in finding solution to Karabakh conflict

Carey Cavanaugh: Parties to Karabakh conflict move further away from compromise

Magdalena Grono: Karabakh has a serious potential to flare up

Delegations of Russian and Belarus investigation committees visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Ksenia Sobchak to run for Russia president

3 killed in shooting at Maryland business park

Mum died 'from alcohol poisoning' during holiday in Santorini to celebrate break from breast cancer battle

4 hospitalized in Yerevan car accident (PHOTO)

Indian girl, 17 has a mysterious condition that has caused her cheeks and chin to swell

Armenian defense minister and Canada ambassador discuss cooperation

Catalonia rules out new referendum on independence

Bundestag member accused of getting 15 thousand euros from Azerbaijan

The Sun: Ibrahimovic close to playing return

Minister: Armenia exports to Iran at unprecedented pace

Study suggests dangers in blood transfusions between men and women

Armenian National Platform of EaP Civil Society Forum welcomes publication of agreement with EU

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran

Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia

Xi Jinping: China's GDP rises from 54-80 trillion yuan over five years

Karabakh President sends condolence letter to Levon Hayrapetyan’s family

144 IT startups emerged in Armenia in 2016 and 2017

Kyrie Irving booed by Cleveland fans

Does IVF pose health risks for women?

Bahrain accuses Iran of harboring 160 ‘terrorists’

2019 UEFA Women’s U19 Championship qualifiers: Armenia 0 Scotland 2

Man found dead in Armenia river

Karabakh President visits Flemish Parliament in Brussels

83 babies were born in Yerevan on October 17

Armenia President, Russia and Belarus investigative committees’ chiefs discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia turnover up 12.3% in first 8 months of 2017

South Korea considers sanctions against North Korea

Analyst: Yerevan-Baku trust would help resolve Karabakh conflict

Iraqi oil minister asks BP to develop Kirkuk oilfields

Appeals court throws out $72M award in Johnson & Johnson suit

12th Japanese Film Festival to be held in Armenia

Equipment worth AMD 76 million donated by Karen Vardanyan to Hematology Center will save lives

Qatar FM accuses Saudi Arabia of bid to destabilize Qatar

Henrikh Mkhitaryan meets Gevorg Ghazaryan in Lisbon (PHOTO)

Karabakh President takes part at opening of 4th European Armenian Convention

China plans to create a system of total control over the Internet

Armenian President signs a number of laws

Well-known Russian Armenian businessman, benefactor dies

China's Xi: 'One China' principle must be maintained

National Congress of China’s Communist Party opens in Beijing

NBA new season kicks offs

Newspaper: Armenia-EU agreement will not be signed?

7 killed in Pakistan car blast

Armenian entrepreneur in Ukraine killed by long-time business partner (PHOTOS)

Armenia former international changes Moldova football club

US State Department: Washington tries to calm situation in Iraq

Microsoft trains new programmers in Gyumri

Greece PM: It is important for Turkey to remain part of NATO

Champions League: Manchester United is considered favorite

Armenia MP: I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan

Sarah Sanders: Americans will be begging for four more years of President Trump

Iran denies involvement in Iraq's Kirkuk operation

Champions League: Manchester United announced starting line-up (PHOTO)

Austrian OSCE Chairmanship hopes for steps to peacefully resolve the Karabakh conflict

Iraqi president Masum calls for urgent Baghdad-Kurdish dialogue

Trump's fortune down $600 million on Forbes list

US, Japan agree to maximize diplomatic pressure on North Korea

Russian football player Roman Pavlyuchenko and his wife dance to Tatul Avoyan's song

Afghanistan: Taliban kill 71 people in attacks

North Korea: Nuclear war could break out at any moment

Spain's constitutional court declares Catalan referendum law void

Armenian FM to visit Brussels

Signaling pathway may be key to why autism is more common in boys

EU ambassador to Armenia: E-governance tools in justice sector will contribute to satisfying needs of citizens

Mario Balotelli with his newborn son (PHOTO)

Armenian legal center announces property documentation database project

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

54 babies were born in Yerevan on October 16

Serj Tankian attends Yerevan rehearsal of his own symphony (PHOTOS)

FIFA World Cup: Results of play-offs draw

Catholicos of All Armenians heads to Berlin, will meet with Germany president

Poland's foreign minister to visit Armenia

Justice ministry: No message behind publicizing of EU-Armenia agreement

Death toll in Portugal fires reaches 38

Minister: Armenian NPP will be replaced by a lower-power plant

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but deceives behind its back

Armenia delegation: Azerbaijan failed to include principle of territorial integrity at NATO PA

“Socrates Now”: internationally acclaimed solo production of EllinikoTheatro in Yerevan (PHOTO)

CoE report: Number of women elected to Armenian parliament increases by 4.6 percent

Sargsyan: I wish to confirm our interest in further development of Armenian-Kyrgyz relations

Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on military cooperation

Attempt to smuggle huge amount of drugs from Iran into Armenia is prevented