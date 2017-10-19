News
National minority rights advocate detained in Turkey
11:21, 19.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Well-known Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, who is also chairman of the Istanbul-based Anadolu Kültür (Culture) NGO, was detained at Istanbul airport.

Subsequently, police searched Kavala’s office and confiscated his computer, according to T24 Internet newspaper of Turkey.  

Police stated that the reason for his being taken into custody is within the framework of a secret investigation.

Osman Kavala is known in Turkey as an advocate of the protection of the rights of national minorities—including Armenians—in the country.

