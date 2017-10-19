News
19th National Congress of China's Communist Party continues
14:34, 19.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is underway in China.

During the first day, Chairman Xi Jinping said that the main theme of the congress was to remain faithful to the goal and achieve “he great victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era, tirelessly fighting for the realization of the Chinese dream of a great revival of the Chinese nation.”

In his report, Xi Jinping touched upon such topics as the historical mission of the CCP in a new era, the strengthening of the Chinese army, a new campaign towards the comprehensive construction of a modernized socialist state, and others.

The congress is attended by 2,354 people, including 2,280 delegates and 74 specially invited guests to participate in the congress.

More than 3,000 Chinese and foreign journalists covered the opening ceremony of the congress.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
