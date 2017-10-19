Karabakh President in Brussels, discusses implementation of programs in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Thursday met in Brussels with chair Nadia Gortzounian and director Nicolas Tavitian of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe, to discuss the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh.
President Sahakyan acknowledged the AGBU’s active participation in the socioeconomic development of the Artsakh Republic, as well as in making it recognizable at various international organizations and providing truthful information about the country, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.