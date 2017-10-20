Karabakh President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia discuss motherland-diaspora ties

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday met in Brussels with Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Motherland-diaspora ties, church-society relations, and Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were on the agenda of this talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The implementation of various programs in Artsakh—particularly, the development of the New Cilicia dwelling district—was touched upon, too.

Also, President Sahakyan highlighted the role of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia in preserving Armenian identity in the diaspora, cementing ties with the motherland, and providing consistent support to the NKR.