News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 20
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Karabakh President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia discuss motherland-diaspora ties
14:19, 20.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday met in Brussels with Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Motherland-diaspora ties, church-society relations, and Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were on the agenda of this talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.    

The implementation of various programs in Artsakh—particularly, the development of the New Cilicia dwelling district—was touched upon, too.

Also, President Sahakyan highlighted the role of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia in preserving Armenian identity in the diaspora, cementing ties with the motherland, and providing consistent support to the NKR.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh president visits office of European Friends of Armenia
A number of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh were addressed...
 Karabakh President in Brussels, discusses implementation of programs in Artsakh
Bako Sahakyan met with the chair and the director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe…
 Karabakh President sends condolence letter to Levon Hayrapetyan’s family
We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of prominent Armenian entrepreneur, great patriot and philanthropist, devoted son of our people Levon Hayrapetyan…
 Karabakh President visits Flemish Parliament in Brussels
President Sahakyan extended gratitude to all those who spared no efforts to establish the Friendship Group…
 Karabakh President takes part at opening of 4th European Armenian Convention
It is crucial to have a constructive exchange of thoughts, express sound opinions and adopt mutually agreed decisions aiming at uniting different parts of our nation around the implementation of national programs...
 President: Karabakh army will be equipped with new modern military gear within next 3 years
Sahakyan said the concept of active defense continues to be at the core of the army-building strategy of Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news