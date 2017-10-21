Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of killing Karabakh soldier

A person was detained over the case of 19-year-old Aram Khachatryan, who, according to preliminary data, received fatal gunshot wounds as a result of violating the rules of arms use on Friday, the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.

The investigative actions revealed a number of circumstances of the death of Aram Khachatryan (born in 1998).

The serviceman received a gunshot wound to his right shoulder on Saturday at about 12:40 on a fighting position of the defensive site of one of the military units. He died on the way to the military hospital.

The investigation showed that soldier Aram Khachatryan has become a victim of a murder, the person who committed the crime has been identified. Soldier of the same military unit, junior sergeant has been arrested in suspicion of murder.

An investigation is underway.