News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 21
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.93
EUR
569.16
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Junior sergeant arrested in suspicion of killing Karabakh soldier
16:01, 21.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

A person was detained over the case of 19-year-old Aram Khachatryan, who, according to preliminary data, received fatal gunshot wounds as a result of violating the rules of arms use on Friday, the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported.

The investigative actions revealed a number of circumstances of the death of Aram Khachatryan (born in 1998).

The serviceman received a gunshot wound to his right shoulder on Saturday at about 12:40 on a fighting position of the defensive site of one of the military units. He died on the way to the military hospital.

The investigation showed that  soldier Aram Khachatryan has become a victim of a murder, the person who committed the crime has been identified. Soldier of the same military unit, junior sergeant has been arrested in suspicion of murder.

An investigation is underway.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Several people injured in Munich stabbings
Possible motives for the attack were unknown…
 Two soldiers die in Karabakh
An investigation is underway…
 Man in Pokémon costume arrested after attempt to jump White House fence
But Curtis Combs of Somerset, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty…
 Karabakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani sniper
Tigran Khachatryan was fatally wounded...
 Fake employee of Armenia embassy arrested in Russia
She was offering to issue Russian passports in return for a certain payment…
 Armenia citizen killed in downtown Moscow because of traffic dispute
The victim was shot at least four times…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news