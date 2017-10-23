News
Armenia President attends Police Board meeting (PHOTOS)
20:09, 23.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Monday participated in the extended-format meeting of the Police Board, during which the discussants conferred on the results of the police activities for the first nine months of the current year.

In addition, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, and First Deputy Police Chief Hunan Poghosyan delivered respective reports.

In his address to the discussants, the President reflected—in particular—on the challenges facing the Police of Armenia, outlined future courses of action, and gave several instructions.

Also, Sargsyan stressed that the Police of Armenia have a great potential, as well as the support of the President, to resolve existing problems.

Prior to the Police Board meeting, President Serzh Sargsyan toured the renovated floor of the General Department of Criminal Investigation of the Police of Armenia.

 

 

