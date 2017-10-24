News
Russia’s Medvedev arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
15:44, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


At the invitation of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit. He was greeted at the airport by Karapetyan.

Within the framework of the visit, the two PMs will have a tête-à-tête that will be followed by extended format discussions. In addition, several documents on cooperation are expected to be signed in capital city Yerevan.

In addition, Medvedev is scheduled to be received by President Serzh Sargsyan.

And on Wednesday, the Russian PM will attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting with his colleagues from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

