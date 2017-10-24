News
Tuesday
October 24
News
Armenia, Russia PMs holding tête-à-tête in Yerevan
16:34, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The tête-à-tête between Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, who on Tuesday arrived in Armenia on an official visit, has begun in capital city.

This private conversation will be followed by extended format discussions and document signing ceremony.

In addition, Medvedev is scheduled to be received by President Serzh Sargsyan.

And on Wednesday, the Russian PM will attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting with his colleagues from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
