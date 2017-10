Congressman: Being in Russia’s neighborhood, it is not easy for Armenia to remain friend of US

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s expectations evaporated during Medvedev visit

Global oil prices falling

Tragic car crash near Armenia village bridge, young driver dies on the spot

Iraqi Kurdistan MPs to debate on suspension of Barzani’s activities

Armenia Parliament continues session

Explosion in Ukraine capital city, MP and analyst are wounded

Trump says he is “very intelligent person”

Andrew Schofer: Mink Group Co-Chairs are working with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify date for next meeting

UK wants outline agreement with the European Union

Syrian army regains al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor

Armenian PM receives Russian Transport Minister

Richard Mills: 2017 Armenia elections are fair

Ankara ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline

Karabakh FM receives Andrzej Kasprzyk

Tigran Sargsyan: Common rule agreement to regulate driver’s license issue within Eurasian Union

Russian PM: Eurasian Union states will consistently eliminate national barriers to trade

Dollar “ascent” stops in Armenia

Medvedev: People see more EAEU products around them

Armenia PM: Impossible to speak about EAEU modernization without digital agenda

Turkey national currency continues rapidly depreciating due to visa crisis with US

Asian Development Bank provides $40mn to Armenia for fiscal and financial market reforms

OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Armenia President, Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members discuss Yerevan meeting (PHOTOS)

Russian Patriarch: Protection of spiritual monuments will enable to prevent exacerbation of Karabakh conflict

Catholicos of Armenians heads to US on patriarchal visit

19th national congress of China’s communist party concludes

Karabakh defense minister presents to OSCE ambassador evidence on Azerbaijan using guided missiles

Xi Jinping elected general secretary of CPC Central Committee

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicks off in Yerevan

Communist Party of China unveils new leadership

Newspaper: Armenia PM tries mobilizing Russia criminal circles for his 2018 political plans

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night

Armenia Parliament passes several bills debated at previous session

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan president turns into aggressor when sets foot on own land

Armenia Parliament continues debates on bills submitted by MOD

Yerevan to have wholesale center for exporting Iran goods to EAEU

Minister: Armenia trucks will be able to freely go to Russia

Iraqi Kurdistan parliament delays presidential elections by 8 months

Armenian PM receives his Kyrgyz counterpart

Saudi Arabia backs Trump's stance on Iran

Armenian President receives Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President: Azerbaijan's April "blitzkrieg" failed; aggressor has not achieved its goal

Medvedev: Russia ready for agricultural cooperation with Armenia

Karabakh FM receives MPs from Mexico

Armenia PM: Russian business welcomed in free economic zone on Armenia-Iran border

Medvedev: Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018

Armenia president: We have no problems with Azerbaijani people, with Islam

Armenia leader: We will not allow to be drawn into a quantitative arms race

Armenian and Russian ministers sign a number of documents (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: Our army is strong and combat-ready (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM: New opportunities for economic growth are ahead

Armenia, Russia PMs holding tête-à-tête in Yerevan

Russia PM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again abused international conference that has nothing to do with Karabakh conflict

China's largest party elects new Central Committee

Nalbandian: Armenia will host OSCE conference on prevention of hate crimes

Russia’s Medvedev arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: OSCE should fight against terrorism and identity based crimes

Armenia FM in Italy, discusses upcoming OSCE Ministerial Conference

Świtalski: Armenia-EU partnership agreement will be signed

Azerbaijan to “blacklist” Anthony Bourdain for visiting Karabakh

Yerevan hosts Eastern Partnership conference

Karabakh army: Tension on line of contact may gradually increase

Mexico MPs visit Stepanakert Memorial

Team of US Armenian researcher helps to develop new generation microscopes

Armenia ambassador to Holy See donates handmade carpets to Gandzasar Church in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Newspaper: EU awaits Armenia’s signing

Global oil prices rising

Armenia Parliament session kicks off

Ambassador Farnworth: UK is interested in signing of EU-Armenia framework agreement

Russian soldier kills fellow serviceman, commits suicide in Armenia

Tillerson urges Iraq and Kurdistan to resolve conflict through dialogue

Germany approves deal on three submarines for Israel

Singapore PM calls US and North Korea for dialogue

Iraq PM to visit Turkey

Iraq's Kurdistan region delays elections

Trump will urge China to take steps to pressure Pyongyang

Iraq builds up forces south of Kurdish oil export pipeline

Trump says will decide on Federal Reserve chair 'very shortly'

Armenia President attends Police Board meeting (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan fires anti-tank guided missile toward line of contact with Karabakh, for second time in one day

Huge stone falls on Armenia plant worker, he dies on the spot

European Commission supports Madrid's measures against Catalonia

Jeep falls into valley in Armenia, soldier dies in hospital

Tillerson makes surprise trip to Afghanistan

Armenia PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan

Sharmazanov: People of Karabakh have right to live independently, as citizen of any ex-USSR subject

1 dollar crosses AMD 482 threshold in Armenia

Armenia President signs law on forming united military unit with Russia

Election methods of the congress of China’s communist party approved

Russia supports territorial integrity of Iraq

China’s contribution to global economy growth exceeds 30 percent

Karabakh army presents footage of Spike missile fired by Azerbaijan

Spanish deputy PM: Puigdemont will lose his powers as article 155 is approved

Photo from Yerevan balloon festival appears in The Telegraph daily

China's economy expected to surpass annual growth target of 6.5%

Armenia army chief travels to US

Georgia’s Ninotsminda elects woman as mayor, she is Armenian