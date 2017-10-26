News
US lawmakers: Progress which Armenia and Karabakh have achieved is just incredible
12:13, 26.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The progress which Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have achieved is just incredible.

US Congress members Jackie Speier and Frank Pallone, who recently visited Armenia, noted about the abovementioned at an evening event at the Congress, and which was devoted to Armenian-American friendship, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

They added that Armenia’s capital Yerevan is already a modern city, and Artsakh’s capital city Stepanakert also was impressive.

Also, Congressman Pallone stressed that Armenia is not only a friend of the US, but a valuable partner in high-tech development.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
