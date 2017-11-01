News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.06
EUR
562.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
President: Armenia is ready to throw other tomato suppliers out of Russian market
President: Armenia is ready to throw other tomato suppliers out of Russian market
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Analytics

Armenia is ready to compete with the current suppliers of tomato to the Russian market, and to even throw them out [of the market], Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan told RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“When problems arise for someone, it sometimes becomes an opportunity for others; we [Armenia] took advantage of this last year [when there was a crisis between Russia and Turkey],” explained Sargsyan. “This branch [growing tomatoes] is developing in Russia, too. But the [respective] market is so huge that an increase in the number of players here does not obstruct anyone; it is only useful.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia president: Armenia and Russia sign $100 million loan agreement
By the end of this year, the sides will implement the previous agreement...
 Armenia Ambassador: President Sargsyan expected to visit Moscow in November
Armenian Culture Days will be held in Russia…
 Ambassador: Armenia hopes to sign loan agreement with Russia soon
A $100 million defense loan agreement with Moscow...
 Russia regional army aviation celebrates anniversary during military exercises in Armenia
About ten helicopters and more than fifty military equipments were used, and over 150 servicemen participated in these maneuvers…
 Newspaper: Russia delegation departs from Armenia in discontent
At the time when the EAEU session was in progress in capital city Yerevan, a $190-million investment memorandum was being signed, with “godfathership” of the US ambassador…
 Russia’s Medvedev posts photos from Armenia on Instagram (PHOTOS)
The Russian PM has presented his impressions from his visit to the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news