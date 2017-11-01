President: Armenia is ready to throw other tomato suppliers out of Russian market

Armenia is ready to compete with the current suppliers of tomato to the Russian market, and to even throw them out [of the market], Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan told RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“When problems arise for someone, it sometimes becomes an opportunity for others; we [Armenia] took advantage of this last year [when there was a crisis between Russia and Turkey],” explained Sargsyan. “This branch [growing tomatoes] is developing in Russia, too. But the [respective] market is so huge that an increase in the number of players here does not obstruct anyone; it is only useful.”