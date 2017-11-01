Sargsyan: Armenia nuclear plant shut-down speculations are artificial

Thespeculations about the shut-down of the Armenian nuclear power plant in Metsamor are artificial and have nothing to do with reality, President Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The government of Armenia in March 2014 decided to extend the life of the Armenian nuclear power plant. The plant will be financed from the Russian state export credit worth $ 270 million and a grant of $ 30 million.

Sargsyan noted that at present, together with the state corporation Rosatom, works are underway to implement the program for extending the lifetime of the second power unit of the NPP.

“We are taking measures to increase project and operational safety, as well as modernization. So, Metsamor NPP will serve until at least 2027. We believe that nuclear power will always be present in Armenia for its security, primarily energy security,” he said.

Asked whether there can be no talks about closing the NPP after the signing of the agreement with the EU in November, Sargsyan said: “No, no. The agreement does not contain such a point”.