Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs
Karabakh’s Sahakyan discusses socioeconomic programs
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday held a working consultation with the heads of regional administrations.

The course of several socioeconomic programs being carried out in the regions was on the discussion agenda, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A special attention was paid to agriculture.

Also, the President gave specific instructions toward proper implementation of the respective activities, and highlighted their coordination as well as timely and high-quality completion.

Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan and some other officials also attended this talk.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
