Thursday
November 02
Armenia to get €11mn budget support from EU
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will allocate a €11-million budget support to Armenia.

First Deputy Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan stated the abovementioned at Wednesday’s National Assembly standing committees’ joint debates regarding the draft law on the 2018 State Budget, and devoted to Armenia’s projected revenues and expenditures for European integration.

“This support is for four major grant projects: protection of human rights, state financial reforms, qualification improvements to find a better place of employment, [and] improving the providing of services,” Janjughazyan added.
